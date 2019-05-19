Morton
GARY WAYNE MORTON
December 26, 1946
May 6, 2019
Gary Wayne Morton, age 72, entered his new life on May 6, 2019.
He was born on December 26, 1946, in High Point, North Carolina. Gary is survived by his wife, Pam, of 44 years; his son, Sean Pearson (Amy), his daughter, Lisa Simmons (Aaron); his granddaughters, Caylie and Erica Pearson, grandsons, Matthew Swarmer and Marcus Simmons; his brother, David, and his sister, Wanda Austin.
He served a tour in Vietnam, earning a Bronze Star. He retired from MHC Trucking. He was an avid fisherman and Broncos fan.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Gary at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 7400 Tudar Road, on May 21st at 10:00 am followed by a Military Burial at noon at Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Road.
In lieu of flowers make a donation to .
Published in The Gazette on May 19, 2019