Service Information Cappadona Funeral Home 1020 E. Fillmore Street Colorado Springs , CO 80907 (719)-520-1817 Burial 10:00 AM Ft. Logan

Sexton

GENE CURTIS SEXTON

December 26, 1929 November 18, 2019

Gene Curtis Sexton, 89, died November 18, 2019 in Colorado Springs. He was born December 26, 1929 in Besoco, WV to Edward D. & Leona (Meadows) Sexton.

After graduating he entered the Air Force he married his bride, Joan Jeanette Cuevas, May 27, 1951 at Mitchell AFB in NY. They raised nine (9) children during these years of traveling and schooling, then settling in Colorado. After his retirement he took a management position with K-Mart for the next 10 years. Gene enjoyed fishing, traveling by vehicle and spending time with his family. He was a good husband, father, grandfather and friend. His family ALWAYS came first.Gene is survived by sons, David "Dave", Richard "Rick" (Jane), Thomas "Tom", Kenneth "Ken" (Cheryl), Robert, Stephen "Steve", William "Bill" (Charla) and James; 17 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren; a brother, John and two sisters, Rosalie Morgan and Almedia Dibacco.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan; his only daughter, Sharon; grandson, Alexander; his parents, Edward and Leona; and brother, Edward.

Services were held at Cappadona Funeral Home on November 25, 2019. Burial at Ft. Logan on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 10 am.







