Maton

GENE MATON

July 26, 1930

May 22, 2020

Gene Maton passed away peacefully at his home on May 22, 2020 with his loving wife by his side.

Gene was born in Pana, IL on July 26, 1930 to Paul and Nell (Goodall) Maton. Gene met Betty Lou in St. Louis at the St. Louis College of Pharmacy where they both were students. They married at the St. Louis Cathedral on June 10, 1952.

After his honorable discharge from the Navy, they owned and operated a pharmacy in Des Plaines Il. In 1968 they moved the family to Colorado Springs CO to operate Pieper Drug and Westside Pharmacy until their retirement in 1996.

Gene was predeceased by his brothers Paul, Don, Bob, and Carl. He is survived by his wife of "almost" 68 years, Betty Lou Maton, his daughter Lugene Maton of Colorado Springs, son Larry Maton (Judy) of Monument, grandchildren Alicia (Mike), Stephanie (Kris), LeeAnn (Andrew), and Edward and great granddaughters Madalynn, Olivia and Felicity.

Because of the pandemic we could not have a funeral mass. Burial has taken place at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery. A Memorial will be scheduled when restrictions allow. He truly was one of the "good guys" and will be missed.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store