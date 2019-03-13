Annis
IN LOVING MEMORY
GENE R. ANNIS
May 25, 1929 March 13, 2017
It has been 2 sad and lonely years since you went away,
I think about you every day.
My heart has been broken and cannot be repaired,
I only have memories and the love we once shared.
My days here on Earth are numbered and few,
And only God knows when I will be there with you.
I Love You
Bea
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019