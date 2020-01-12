Alire
Genevieve was married for 63 years to her husband, Jesse (now deceased) and they had 6 children: Geneva, Jesse, Christine, Arlene, Albert and Margaret. Her 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren brought her immense joy!
January 4, 1931
January 5, 2020
GENEVIEVE ALIRE
Genevieve Alire, surrounded by her loving family, went home to be with Jesus at the age of 89 on January 5, 2020.
Genevieve enjoyed working on puzzles, gardening and occasional trips to Cripple Creek. She loved being around her family and was best known for cooking her homemade tortillas, green chili and biscochitos.
There will be a rosary service at 7:00 pm on Thursday evening, January 16, at Dignity Memorial Gardens, Airport Road and S Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs.
The mass will be held on Friday, January 17 at 11:00 am at Corpus Christi Church, 2318 N Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs. Reception to follow immediately in the Corpus Christi hall. Burial services will be held at 2:00 pm at Dignity Memorial Gardens.
Mom, we love you and miss you so much!
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020