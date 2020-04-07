Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Barton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

We lost a friend a couple of weeks ago and although most of us had not seen him for years, the news of George's passing affected us all in ways we wouldn't have predicted. A flurry of emails following the news of his passing revealed the love and admiration we still share for the guy that ran with our pack so many years ago. George was a loving son to his late parents George Sr. and Maureen, and a loyal brother to Jack, Kevin, and Brian. And he was our friend, but in many ways a brother whose loss we mourn.

George's talents didn't take him to the stars, but we knew them: he mapped receiver routes on his palm as a superb touch football quarterback during his years at Montreal West High School, leaned into his 9-irons hitting them 200 yards at Meadowbrook GC ("Barts, why don't you use a 5-iron??"), and was a standout in Concordia chem class. George was also the epitome of cool - cruising in his beloved 67' firebird; caring - fighting for worker's rights during his years at the airport; and whip smart - getting himself and the rest of us out of plenty of jams before it was too late with his classic "Let's Pull!"

Above all, we remember Barts as a great friend and count ourselves fortunate to have known him. You will never be forgotten, George, 'pulling out' for the final time. May you rest in peace.





