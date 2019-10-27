Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Burgin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Burgin

GEORGE "SONNY" BURGIN

September 19, 1936 October 14, 2019

Preceded in death by many Burgins that came to the United States of America dating back to the 1680s, parents Jess & Vada, sister Martha, nephew Larry, daughter Darlene, and granddaughter Addyson.

Sonny leaves behind his younger sister Ebby; oldest daughter Debbie, son Chase (Mary) and daughter Cherish (Joe),

grandchildren; Tony, Donathan, Cassie, Stephanie, John, Anthony, Mercedes, Bailey, Dylan, Noah and Braylon as well as many friends to remember him.

Sonny was a gentleman to most, an asshole to some, and a dirty old man to a couple. He was a gentleman to those who earned it; an asshole to those who deserved it; and a dirty old man to those who'd let him get away with it.

He had a lot of love inside, but he wasn't a man who always knew how to show it.

He was a man that worked hard all his life and maybe partied a little too hard in his younger years.

He was a jack of all trades and there wasn't anything he couldn't build or fix. Even when he got too brittle to do much he would get pissed when you wouldn't let him help.

Sonny loved to fish and had plenty of stories to tell about his favorite pastime, going all the way back to when he and his mom went fishing on the Tennessee River when he was a boy.

Sonny had plenty of jokes in his arsenal and loved to tell them especially if they were dirty.

If there is only one thing that we all can agree on about Sonny is that he was a tough old boy all the way to the end and he will be missed by all, loved by most and hated by only a few.

Goodbye Dad, I will miss you.





