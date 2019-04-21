Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Carl Beals. View Sign

GEORGE CARL BEALS

June 21, 1932

April 16, 2019

Also known as Dad, Pa, Pop and Grandpa, George Beals was born and raised in Colorado Springs where he met Sally (Condon) Beals (1933 -2013), his high school girlfriend and beloved wife of nearly 60 years. A mining engineer by training (Purdue, Colorado School of Mines), George and Sally moved to the Peruvian Andes when they were just 21 and never stopped - filling their lives and that of their six children with adventure and an enduring wanderlust. Over the course of a 40-year career, they lived in Peru, South Africa, Spain, Panama, London and the US. Along the way, George managed major mining operations throughout the world, rising to the role of Technical Director of Rio Tinto Zinc.

Home remained in Colorado where George and Sally built a family cabin at Landis Ranch on the Tarryall. There, he loved to fish, tinker and barbeque on the porch - hosting family and friends from around the world.

In retirement, George would join Sally on her art trips, finding places he could play golf while she painted. In later years, he took up cheese-making and pickling; he spent hours watching John Wayne re-runs and Fox News. A life-long conservative, he remained keenly interested in history and politics, engaging anyone who was willing, always with a sense of good-willed humor.

In later years George took extra delight in his role as the family patriarch - forever interested in hearing and sharing all the latest news and gossip from his sprawling brood of children, grandchildren, their friends, pets and sundry others, and hosting a weekly Friday night family dinner that became the centerpiece of the Beals family life.

George is survived by his and Sally's six children - Janette Louise Beals of Lake George, Colorado, Patricia Marie Beals of Colorado Springs, Judith Ellen Beals of Lexington, Massachusetts, Elizabeth Ann Beals of Clinton, Connecticut, William Michael Beals of Englewood, Colorado and Hope Gill Hosack of Colorado Springs. He is also survived by twelve wonderful grandchildren.

Visitation is from 5-7 pm on April 23, 2019 at Evergreen Funeral Home (1830 E Fountain Blvd). A funeral mass will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 2 pm at St. Mary's Cathedral (22 W Kiowa St.) with burial at Evergreen Cemetery immediately afterwards. An optional rosary will be said at 1:30 pm at St. Mary's.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in George's memory be made to either the Landis Ranch Stream Fund, c/o Craig Larimer, 3350 Hydra Dr. Colorado Springs, CO 80906 or to Healing the Children Northeast, PO Box 129, New Milford, CT 06776;







