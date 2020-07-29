Stucker

GEORGE FREDERICK STUCKER, D.C

July 24, 2020

February 26, 1935

George Frederick Stucker, D.C., age 85 of Perrysburg, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Toledo. He was born on February 26, 1935 in Toledo, Ohio. George graduated from the University of Toledo and received his Doctorate in Chiropractic Medicine from Palmer Chiropractic College in Davenport, Iowa. He received many accolades for his work including Chiropractor of the Year and was a member of the Royal Chiropractic Knights of the Round Table. George married the love of his life, Sharon nee Schneider on April 19, 1958. He owned and operated Stucker Chiropractic Office from 1959-2017. From 1982-95 he worked out of his Colorado Springs Office. George was a member of the Pueblo Country Club, Paragon Masonic Lodge and the Manitou Springs Lodge #68 AF & AM, Arab Patrol, Al Kaly Shrine, and Zenobia Shrine in Toledo. He was an avid bowler and prolific golfer; he had achieved 6 hole in ones.

George is survived by his wife, Sharon; children, Kim (Bob) Besgrove, Lisa (Dan) Kellar, Kelly Birnbeck, Lori (Jeff) Roe, and Alan (Jenn) Stucker; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be private for the family at Freck Funeral Home in Oregon, Ohio and entombment will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at a later date when it is once again safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to the Al Kaly or Zenobia Shriners Temple Endowment Fund.







