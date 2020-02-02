Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Friedrich German. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

German

GEORGE FRIEDRICH GERMAN

October 29, 1919 January 16, 2020

George Friedrich German, 100, died Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital in Green Valley, Arizona. Born October 29, 1919, in Waterbury, Connecticut, he was the son of the late John P. German and Marie Groeneveld German. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Ursula Keenan German, brothers James, Jack, and Teddy; sisters Marietje Evans, Harriet Nash, and Irene (Pat) Stoll; two sons, Mark and George (Jeff), and daughter Patricia Falcon. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, June Post; daughter, Elizabeth (Tammy) Proctor, granddaughters Katherine Proctor and Heather Weglarz, grandson George III, and great-grandsons Eric and Gunnar Weglarz.

One of the Last of the Greatest Generation, George lived an active and adventurous life of service. Growing up in Elmwood, CT, during Prohibition meant father-son time included very-small-scale operation of a still for production of whiskey for family use, shades drawn, of course. As a young man prior to WWII he worked for Pratt & Whitney and Colt Patent Fire-arms. He was also part of the construction crew that built the Fenwick home of Katherine Hepburn and acted as night watchmen for the project. He and "Miss Kate," 12 years his senior, developed a friendly relationship that resulted in George traveling to NYC with her for a screen test and the offer of a studio contract. He turned it down and instead enlisted in the Army Air Corps where he became a P-38 Lightning fighter pilot. He flew photo reconnaissance missions alone over land and sea in a plane equipped with cameras instead of guns-piloting, navigating, and operating the cameras to obtain essential photographs, all while evading enemy aircraft and anti-aircraft batteries. After training in East St. Louis, Missouri; Sugar Land, Texas; and Lowry and Peterson Fields in Colorado, he spent a short time at RAF Steeple Morden airfield, near Cambridge, England. Because of mechanical problems with his plane, he was delayed when the rest of his squadron flew their planes to North Africa. The problem was repaired, and he flew alone over the Atlantic around France and Spain, stopping at Gibraltar, and then flying on to Algiers where he served in the Mediterranean Theater of Operations in the North Africa campaign against General Rommel. He returned from numerous missions with bullet holes in his aircraft and once was shot down over the Sahara Desert. After Rommel's defeat, he was detailed to serve under the command of the British RAF on the island of Malta, where he flew missions over most of Italy and as far north as Munich, Germany. Because his CO was Elliot Roosevelt, son of FDR, high-ranking officers and dignitaries often visited his unit, including Gen. Eisenhower. At a dinner given by the Bey of Tunis, he met and shook hands with King George VI of England. The king smiled and remarked that they shared first names. He flew 52 combat missions and was awarded The Distinguished Flying Cross with oak leaf clusters for actions in these sorties. He was also awarded the Maltese Cross by the RAF.

After the war, he served in the Connecticut Air National Guard for several years, while working in the retail business at the Bunce Company, the local department store in Middletown, CT, and attended the University of Connecticut. In partnership with his brother, Jim, he became an owner of the business. After the store was sold and Ursula passed away, he followed his lifelong dream of moving to Colorado, residing in Colorado Springs for 36 years. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church where he was active in the Going Concern and, later, New Horizons adult classes. In the mid-1980s, he served a 6-month mission with SIM in Niger. In 1999, he joined a short-term mission to Albania with GEM to repatriate refugees from the war in Bosnia. From 1994 to 2017 he faithfully volunteered most Wednesdays when he was in town at Marian House Soup Kitchen. In 2009, George and June started spending winters in Green Valley, AZ, and moved there full time in August 2018.

His lifelong hobby was woodworking. He maintained an extensive woodworking shop and built many pieces of fine furniture. He was an avid swimmer and loved to body surf at beach resorts in Mexico. Just this past summer he proved he could still dive into a swimming pool and swim the full length underwater. His competitive spirit was most evident on the volleyball court. He was an avid Denver Broncos fan but often couldn't bear to watch the whole game. He was always willing to share his fascinating experiences during WWII. Family and friends celebrated his 100th years of life just two months ago. Everyone listened raptly when he approached the microphone unprompted and related one more poignant war story. On Veterans Day 2018, his WWII service was featured extensively in different articles in the Arizona Daily Star (Tucson) and Green Valley News for anyone who cares to search online.

A memorial service will be conducted on Thursday, February 6, at 1:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 219 E. Bijou St., Colorado Springs, CO 80903. Final interment of ashes at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver is planned for later this year. Memorial donations may be made directly to Marian House Soup Kitchen, Colorado Springs at





