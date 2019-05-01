|
Colorado Springs, CO
80909
Forster, USAF, (Ret.)
COL GEORGE JOHN FORSTER, USAF, (RET.)
October 3, 1938 April 27, 2019
George John Forster was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on October 3, 1938 to the late George A. Forster and Irene P. (Dreckmann) Forster.
He married the former Helene G. Vento of Greendale, Wisconsin on November 22, 1958. They have four children, George, Ellen (John) Guarente, Maria (Andy) McCracken, and Angela (Rick) Abbott; and seven grandchildren, Andrew and Christian Guarente, Forster and Madeline McCracken, George K. and Clara Forster, and Lena Abbott.
George Joined the Wisconsin Air National Guard in 1956 after graduating from the Air Force Pilot Training Program, entered active duty in 1962 as a fighter pilot, and retired in October of 1988. During his career, George flew many frontline fighter aircraft, and served overseas in Vietnam, Thailand and Spain. He worked in various staff positions, including the Pentagon and commanded a fighter wing.
Upon retiring from the USAF, George and Helene moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado. For the next thirteen years, he worked part-time for the ski industry. He enjoyed skiing, baseball, hunting, fishing and golf. His faith and family meant everything to him.
Visitation, 6:00PM-8:00PM, Rosary, 7:00PM, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services-North, 6575 Oakwood Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80923.
Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00AM, Thursday, May 2, 2019, Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, 626 Aspen Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80911.
Private Interment, Fort Logan National Cemetery, 3698 South Sheridan Boulevard, Denver, Colorado 80236.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in George's memory may be made to:
The Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter, 450 Venard Road, South Abington Township, Pennsylvania, 18411, or online at: https://fssp.com/support/.
Colorado Right to Life at: http://coloradortl.org/donate.
Assistance League of Colorado Springs at: https://www.assistanceleague.org/colorado-springs/donate/.
Published in The Gazette on May 1, 2019
