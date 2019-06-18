George Louis Granger (1931 - 2019)
Obituary
Granger
GEORGE LOUIS GRANGER
June 18, 1931
June 16, 2019
George Louis Granger, 87, died suddenly June 16, 2019 at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
George was born June 18, 1931 in Queens, NY to Louis and Jeanette Granger.
George is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda Granger, brother Raymond (wife Barbara) Kappes, two children Lorraine and Chris, two grandsons, Christian (wife Leigh-Ann) Loveland, Justin (wife Molly) Granger, and three great grandchildren Isabella, Ryken, and Bristol. George will forever be remembered by extended family and dear friends.
George served faithfully, honorably, and proudly in the United States Air Force for 21 years including Korea (1948) and Vietnam (1969).
George was an avid outdoor enthusiast including hunting, camping and fishing. George never met a stranger.
Service is Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 10am at St Paul's United Methodist, 2111 Carlton Ave. Colorado Springs, CO 80909.
Published in The Gazette on June 18, 2019
