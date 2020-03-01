Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE M. DOUGLAS. View Sign Service Information Fairmount Funeral Home 430 South Quebec Street Denver , CO 80231-1050 (303)-399-0692 Send Flowers Obituary

Douglas Major General, USAFR (Ret)

GEORGE M. DOUGLAS

MAJOR GENERAL, USAFR (RET)

Sept 10, 1924 - Feb 18, 2020

George Douglas passed away at the age of 95. As a Bell Systems executive, he retired after more than 40 years of service with Mountain Bell in Colorado and Headquarters of AT&T in New York. Working in Engineering and Operations, he assisted in establishing the first military department in the Bell System. Following retirement, he consulted with United Technologies for 20 years.

George entered military service in 1943, serving with the U.S. Army in the Pacific Theater. Following WWII and commissioning, he transferred to the USAFR in 1958. He retired from the military in 1982 at the rank of Major General.

His involvement with the military continued through his participation in the Air Force Association where he served as National President, Chairman of the Board and Director Emeritus. He served as a trustee for the Aerospace Education Foundation, Director of the USAFA Falcon Foundation, State Chairman of the Colorado Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) and senior advisor to the Secretary of Defense for Reserve Affairs. MG Douglas received the AFA's 21st national-level Gold Life Member Award for outstanding accomplishments.

Locally, George was past Chairman of the Military Affairs Council of the Regional Business Alliance; and founding member of the Pikes Peak Roundtable, linking civilian and military leaders in the region. He was trustee of the Air Force Memorial Foundation and Board Chairman of Peterson AFB museum. He was also a Board Member of the Air Academy National Bank in Colorado Springs.

George attended the University of California at Davis and the University of Hawaii. Also, he attended executive leadership courses at Dartmouth College, Rutgers University and the Wharton School of Business. He is a graduate of the Industrial College of Armed Forces and the Air War College. George was a member of the Park Hill Masonic Lodge No 148, Rocky Mountain Consistory and the El Jebel Shrine, all of Denver. George was preceded in death by his wife, Lee, three years ago, after 72 years of marriage. He is survived by sons, Scott and Bruce, their wives, Janis and Cathy, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Services will be held at the Fairmount Funeral Home in Denver on March 14th at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Air Force Association (





