Mitchell
GEORGE MONROE MITCHELL
August 9, 1955 September 5, 2020
George Monroe Mitchell passed away surrounded by loving family and caring hospital staff at Memorial Hospital on Saturday, September 5, 2020 after a short illness in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
George was born in Tucumcari, NM on August 9, 1955 to Leonard R. Mitchell and Elyzabeth Maurine Mock Mitchell who preceded George in death. George was raised on the family farm at Bellview, NM and attended school at Grady NM, NMSU, CSU and graduated from Eastern New Mexico State University. George found his calling in the computer industry and particular enjoyed his job at HP. George enjoyed spending time out of doors and especially the Colorado mountains. His church, Holy Cross Lutheran Church, was his source of strength and guidance. After moving to Colorado Springs, George met his wife Penny Anne who gave him love and peace. George found great pleasure in getting together with friends and family.
George is survived by his wife, Penny Anne; daughter Cayla (Tony); sons: Robert, Michael, Joshua (Martha); and grandchildren: Abby, Hayden, and Bailey; step children: Joel (Ruth) and Jason (Natalie); step-grandchildren: Rebekah, John; his sister, Helen Maurine Meagher (John Buzzy); and brother Leonard "Lucky" R. Mitchell Jr. (Sue). He is also survived by many cousins in New Mexico and Colorado.
A memorial service for the family will be held at Holy Cross Lutheran Church on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 1 PM, with streaming available online for friends and family to honor social distancing. www.holycrosscs.org
Donations to organizations he volunteered with please, in lieu of flowers or food: Boy Scouts of America, Pikes Peak Council, Shooting Sports or Holy Cross Lutheran Church Facilities Fund. Cards welcome.