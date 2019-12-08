LeClercq, PhD
GEORGE MORROW LECLERCQ, PHD
September 26, 1927 November 16, 2019
Age 92, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019.
Born September 26, 1927 in Highland Park, IL, he was the son of the late George Morrow Stevens of Ossining, NY and Katherine Eva Carqueville of Highland Park, IL. George joined the US Navy at age 17 and served in the Pacific Theater. He was a member of the Amphibian Forces and Air/Sea Rescue in the mid-Pacific. George also graduated from the US Navy Diving and Salvage School in Bayonne, NJ. When WWII ended, he entered Northwestern University and graduated with a BS in Chemistry, followed by a PhD in Organic Chemistry from the University of Washington. George worked for the duPont Company for 29 years in the Textile Fibers Department before retiring in 1985.
George was passionate about the outdoors. He and his wife, Jeanne moved to Telluride, CO where they lived for five years. George worked as an EMT and had a small landscaping business. They later moved to Colorado Springs, CO where they lived within view of Pike's Peek. George was a teaching volunteer for 10 years with the Colorado Springs Education Program. Jeanne and George moved back to Wilmington in 2009 in order to be closer to their families in Delaware and Maryland.
The family would like to thank Home Instead and Vitas Hospice for their support and loving care.
Preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Jeanne; parents; step-father, Robert Rene LeClercq; sisters; Barbara Swanson and Jeffery Churchill; brother, Robert LeClercq, Jr.; and son-in-law, Robert E. Simone; George is survived by his daughters, Janet LeClercq and Julie Simone; grandchildren, Adam Simone (Zaina), Laura Simone (Rick Frey), and Evan Sestak (Eddie Vivar); great-grandchildren, Solae, Ronin, Dylan, Easton, and one due any day; including Jeanne's sister, Marian Weisser's family in Maryland, Oregon, and Colorado; and former wife, Eileen M. LeClercq whom remained close friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to The Episcopal Church of Saints Andrew and Matthew (SsAM) for LEVAS II hymn books (Life Every Voice and Sing).
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019