Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Holland

GEORGE OWEN HOLLAND

October 20, 1924 - March 5, 2019

George Owen Holland, formerly a Colorado Springs resident for 63 years, left this earthly life March 5, 2019 in Arlington, Washington. George was born October 20, 1924 in Washington D.C. He was preceded in death by his parents, Garnet and Mary Holland; Shirley Holland, his wife of 62 years; his brother, David Holland; and a granddaughter, Genevieve Holland.

George is survived by his loving wife of 12 years, Jeannette; his sister, Ruth Tomasik, Grand Rapids, MI; his children: Susan Toth (Richard), Goodyear, AZ, Paul Holland (Rosalind), granddaughters: Cassandra Holland and Sarah Holland, great grandsons: Ryan and Stephen Vaughan, all from Colorado Springs. He also leaves his stepchildren: Lori Tyrell, Cheri Daniels, Craig Fox, and many nieces, nephews, and great grandchildren.

George graduated from Anacostia High School, Washington, D.C. in 1942. He served in the

In 1953, George and his family moved to Denver, then Colorado Springs where he worked for Colorado Interstate Gas Co. for many years.

George came from humble beginnings during the depression. His faith in God, love for his family, a positive attitude, and a terrific sense of humor saw him through tough times. George lived his life with integrity and honesty. He had a quest for knowledge and was a lifelong learner, an avid reader and a Biblical scholar. He had several hobbies, metal detecting, collecting antique postcards and loved doing genealogical research traveling to his heritage sites in England and Ireland.

A Celebration of Life service and reception will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 219 E. Bijou, Colorado Springs, CO at 11:00 a.m. on April 5, 2019. Family graveside services and military honors will be at Evergreen Cemetery prior to his service.

Memorial donations may be made to Wycliffe Bible Translators, P.O. Box 62800, Orlando, FL 32862 or to Compassion International, 12290 Voyager Parkway, Colorado Springs, CO 80921.







HollandGEORGE OWEN HOLLANDOctober 20, 1924 - March 5, 2019George Owen Holland, formerly a Colorado Springs resident for 63 years, left this earthly life March 5, 2019 in Arlington, Washington. George was born October 20, 1924 in Washington D.C. He was preceded in death by his parents, Garnet and Mary Holland; Shirley Holland, his wife of 62 years; his brother, David Holland; and a granddaughter, Genevieve Holland.George is survived by his loving wife of 12 years, Jeannette; his sister, Ruth Tomasik, Grand Rapids, MI; his children: Susan Toth (Richard), Goodyear, AZ, Paul Holland (Rosalind), granddaughters: Cassandra Holland and Sarah Holland, great grandsons: Ryan and Stephen Vaughan, all from Colorado Springs. He also leaves his stepchildren: Lori Tyrell, Cheri Daniels, Craig Fox, and many nieces, nephews, and great grandchildren.George graduated from Anacostia High School, Washington, D.C. in 1942. He served in the U.S. Navy during WW II. He studied at American University in Washington D.C. and the Burton College and Seminary in Colorado.In 1953, George and his family moved to Denver, then Colorado Springs where he worked for Colorado Interstate Gas Co. for many years.George came from humble beginnings during the depression. His faith in God, love for his family, a positive attitude, and a terrific sense of humor saw him through tough times. George lived his life with integrity and honesty. He had a quest for knowledge and was a lifelong learner, an avid reader and a Biblical scholar. He had several hobbies, metal detecting, collecting antique postcards and loved doing genealogical research traveling to his heritage sites in England and Ireland.A Celebration of Life service and reception will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 219 E. Bijou, Colorado Springs, CO at 11:00 a.m. on April 5, 2019. Family graveside services and military honors will be at Evergreen Cemetery prior to his service.Memorial donations may be made to Wycliffe Bible Translators, P.O. Box 62800, Orlando, FL 32862 or to Compassion International, 12290 Voyager Parkway, Colorado Springs, CO 80921. Religious Service Information First Presbyterian Church

219 E Bijou St

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Send Flowers Published in The Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy World War II Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close