Holland
GEORGE OWEN HOLLAND
October 20, 1924 - March 5, 2019
George Owen Holland, formerly a Colorado Springs resident for 63 years, left this earthly life March 5, 2019 in Arlington, Washington. George was born October 20, 1924 in Washington D.C. He was preceded in death by his parents, Garnet and Mary Holland; Shirley Holland, his wife of 62 years; his brother, David Holland; and a granddaughter, Genevieve Holland.
George is survived by his loving wife of 12 years, Jeannette; his sister, Ruth Tomasik, Grand Rapids, MI; his children: Susan Toth (Richard), Goodyear, AZ, Paul Holland (Rosalind), granddaughters: Cassandra Holland and Sarah Holland, great grandsons: Ryan and Stephen Vaughan, all from Colorado Springs. He also leaves his stepchildren: Lori Tyrell, Cheri Daniels, Craig Fox, and many nieces, nephews, and great grandchildren.
George graduated from Anacostia High School, Washington, D.C. in 1942. He served in the U.S. Navy during WW II. He studied at American University in Washington D.C. and the Burton College and Seminary in Colorado.
In 1953, George and his family moved to Denver, then Colorado Springs where he worked for Colorado Interstate Gas Co. for many years.
George came from humble beginnings during the depression. His faith in God, love for his family, a positive attitude, and a terrific sense of humor saw him through tough times. George lived his life with integrity and honesty. He had a quest for knowledge and was a lifelong learner, an avid reader and a Biblical scholar. He had several hobbies, metal detecting, collecting antique postcards and loved doing genealogical research traveling to his heritage sites in England and Ireland.
A Celebration of Life service and reception will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 219 E. Bijou, Colorado Springs, CO at 11:00 a.m. on April 5, 2019. Family graveside services and military honors will be at Evergreen Cemetery prior to his service.
Memorial donations may be made to Wycliffe Bible Translators, P.O. Box 62800, Orlando, FL 32862 or to Compassion International, 12290 Voyager Parkway, Colorado Springs, CO 80921.
First Presbyterian Church
219 E Bijou St
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019