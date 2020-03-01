Raikas, USAF, (Ret.)
MSGT GEORGE RAIKAS, USAF, (RET.)
February 15, 1930 February 23, 2020
George Raikas, 90, died February 23, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
He was born February 15, 1930 in Pescara, Italy to Stanislaus and Sophia (Ponelis) Rajkauskas.
George was a retired Air Force Master Sergeant and a Korea, Vietnam and Grenada veteran. He was a recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross.
He was a forty-one year resident of Colorado Springs and worked thirteen years as a Linguist for the CIA.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Estela.
George is survived by his son, George E.; daughters, Irene and Yvonne; grandsons, Greg and Colin Gamez; and great-granddaughter, Savannah Gamez.
Rosary, 9:30AM, Memorial Mass immediately following, 10:00AM, Thursday, April 2, 2020, St. Peter Catholic Church, 55 Jefferson Street, Monument, Colorado 80132.
Graveside Service, 3:00PM, Thursday, April 2, 2020, Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80925.
