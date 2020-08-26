Helsel
GEORGE RICHARD HELSEL
May 3, 1933
August 18, 2020
Colorado Springs - George R. Helsel, 87, died August 18, 2020 at Liberty Heights Skilled Nursing Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was born on May 3, 1933 at Wichita, Kansas the son of Oris and Irene (Craig) Helsel.
George grew up in Wichita, and went on to attend medical school at University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, KS. During his residency, he met a lovely young nurse, the woman who would become his wife of 61 years, Virginia (Ginni) Roberts Paulin.
George decided to serve his country and joined the U.S. Army; eventually retiring with the rank of Colonel after 35 years. He served in both the Korean and the Vietnam Wars. He earned a Legion of Merit medal, three Silver Stars, three Bronze Stars, an Air Medal, the Cross of Gallantry, and three Meritorious Service medals. He went on to serve overseas in Germany, to work for the Army Surgeon General in the Pentagon for six years, and he completed his duty on the Air Force Academy heading the Medical Examiners Review Board.
George was an avid reader, and could always be counted on to share a good story himself. He enjoyed his time at Liberty Heights Retirement Community over the past several years, meeting new friends and especially participating in his exercise group. George was a founding member of the Tri-Lakes United Methodist Church in Monument, Colorado.
He is survived by his wife Virginia R. Helsel; one son Craig Helsel and wife Dawn; two daughters Deana Davies and husband Merve and Sue Samuelson and husband Eric. Mr. Helsel is also survived by his grandchildren Thomas Davies and wife Helen; Monica Davies and one great grandchild Auria See-Davies.
Graveside service will be held at Ford Cemetery in Ford, Kansas on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a future date in Colorado Springs. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in George's name to the Tri-Lakes United Methodist Church or the American Red Cross. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at SwaimFuneralHome.com
