Service Information Inurnment 9:00 AM Pikes Peak National Cemetery Memorial service 11:00 AM First Lutheran church 1515 North Cascade Ave Colorado Springs , CO

Gatchel

GEORGE ROBERT GATCHEL

May 6, 1932 - July 9, 2019

George Robert Gatchel was born May 6, 1932 in San Mateo, California and passed away July 9, 2019 in Colorado Springs.

George is preceded in passing by his parents, Dorothy and D. Fred Gatchel; brothers, Charles W. and Richard Gatchel, and oldest son, Steve Gatchel. He is survived by his wife, Leta of 45 years, children, Dawn Salsman and George Gatchel Jr. of Kentucky; godson; Shane Crenshaw, and two sisters-in-law, Beth Gatchel and Juliet Crenshaw. Grandchildren include, Lora Shae Hughes, Steven O'Neal and Raymond Salsman, and four great-grandchildren. George served four years in the U.S. Air Force, studied Forestry in college and worked for Pacific Telephone, retiring after 35 years.

He enjoyed the outdoors, downhill skiing, tennis, golf, fly fishing, and camping. He loved cooking special entrees for company. Traveling became a big passion.

Inurnment service set for 9AM, Friday, July 19th, at Pikes Peak National Cemetery, followed by memorial service at First Lutheran church, 1515 North Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs at 11:00AM with reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Lutheran Church Memorial fund or a charity of your choosing.







