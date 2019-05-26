Guest Book View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 View Map Funeral Mass 12:00 PM Corpus Christi Catholic Church 2318 N Cascade Ave Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rykovich

GEROGE STEVEN RYKOVICH

February 8, 1963

May 17, 2019

George Steven Rykovich, age 56, passed away at UC Health Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, Colorado on May 17, 2019. George was born in Gary, Indiana on February 8, 1963. He moved to Colorado Springs with his family in 1971. He married Dawn Stebing on November 2, 1990.

He will be missed by all who knew him.

George is survived by his wife, Dawn; son, George "Geordy" Ryan Rykovich; father, George Rykovich; twin brother, Ted Rykovich, sister, Joyce Martinez, sister, Mary Jo Jackson, brother, Joe (Andrea) Rykovich, sister, Rochelle (Bryan) Moen and sister in law, Emily Robb Stebing; mother in law, Kaye Young; nephews, Ian Martinez, Ivan Martinez, Riley Jackson, Mason Rykovich, Keenan Rykovich, Cole Moen, Ethan Robb Stebing and Logan Stebing; nieces, Avery Moen and Maggie Mae Stebing. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Rykovich in 2007; father in law, James "Chic" Young and brother, in law Jeff Stebing.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 4-7pm with a Rosary service starting at 7pm, both at Swan Law Funeral Directors, 501 N Cascade, Colorado Springs. A Mass will be held on Thursday, May 30, 12 Noon at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 2318 N Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs. A committal service will follow at Crystal Valley Cemetery where he will be laid to rest near his mother.







RykovichGEROGE STEVEN RYKOVICHFebruary 8, 1963May 17, 2019George Steven Rykovich, age 56, passed away at UC Health Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, Colorado on May 17, 2019. George was born in Gary, Indiana on February 8, 1963. He moved to Colorado Springs with his family in 1971. He married Dawn Stebing on November 2, 1990.He will be missed by all who knew him.George is survived by his wife, Dawn; son, George "Geordy" Ryan Rykovich; father, George Rykovich; twin brother, Ted Rykovich, sister, Joyce Martinez, sister, Mary Jo Jackson, brother, Joe (Andrea) Rykovich, sister, Rochelle (Bryan) Moen and sister in law, Emily Robb Stebing; mother in law, Kaye Young; nephews, Ian Martinez, Ivan Martinez, Riley Jackson, Mason Rykovich, Keenan Rykovich, Cole Moen, Ethan Robb Stebing and Logan Stebing; nieces, Avery Moen and Maggie Mae Stebing. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Rykovich in 2007; father in law, James "Chic" Young and brother, in law Jeff Stebing.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 4-7pm with a Rosary service starting at 7pm, both at Swan Law Funeral Directors, 501 N Cascade, Colorado Springs. A Mass will be held on Thursday, May 30, 12 Noon at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 2318 N Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs. A committal service will follow at Crystal Valley Cemetery where he will be laid to rest near his mother. Published in The Gazette on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close