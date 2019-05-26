Rykovich
GEROGE STEVEN RYKOVICH
February 8, 1963
May 17, 2019
George Steven Rykovich, age 56, passed away at UC Health Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, Colorado on May 17, 2019. George was born in Gary, Indiana on February 8, 1963. He moved to Colorado Springs with his family in 1971. He married Dawn Stebing on November 2, 1990.
He will be missed by all who knew him.
George is survived by his wife, Dawn; son, George "Geordy" Ryan Rykovich; father, George Rykovich; twin brother, Ted Rykovich, sister, Joyce Martinez, sister, Mary Jo Jackson, brother, Joe (Andrea) Rykovich, sister, Rochelle (Bryan) Moen and sister in law, Emily Robb Stebing; mother in law, Kaye Young; nephews, Ian Martinez, Ivan Martinez, Riley Jackson, Mason Rykovich, Keenan Rykovich, Cole Moen, Ethan Robb Stebing and Logan Stebing; nieces, Avery Moen and Maggie Mae Stebing. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Rykovich in 2007; father in law, James "Chic" Young and brother, in law Jeff Stebing.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 4-7pm with a Rosary service starting at 7pm, both at Swan Law Funeral Directors, 501 N Cascade, Colorado Springs. A Mass will be held on Thursday, May 30, 12 Noon at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 2318 N Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs. A committal service will follow at Crystal Valley Cemetery where he will be laid to rest near his mother.
