George Tony Anthony, 88 of Colorado Springs, CO passed away peacefully on October 21, 2019 at the Center at Centennial Rehabilitation Center after a short struggle with cancer.

Tony was born in Wichita Falls, Texas on April 1, 1931. He was the only son of Greek immigrants, Tony George Anthony and Thelma Bomas Anthony.

Tony attended Wichita Falls High School and went on to Texas A&M in College Station, graduating with a degree in business administration. He went on to serve in the United States Air Force as his career. He served his country in Korea and Vietnam. He also had a tour of duty in the United Kingdom. Tony retired in 1981 as a Lieutenant Colonel.

In 1957 he married Gail Moore in Denton, Texas. They were married for twenty-one years and had three children, Steve, Angela, and Renee.

Tony married June Schuette in 1982 and resided in Canon City. June passed away in 2000.

In 2006, Tony married Marilyn (Marty) P. Dunlap of Colorado Springs. Tony and Marty enjoyed life filled with lots of gardening, golfing, travel, friends and family.

Tony loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, rockhounding, growing tomatoes, and carpentry. One of his proudest accomplishments was his almost single-handed construction of a small fishing cabin located near the South Platter River close to Lake George. At the cabin he taught his children and seven grandchildren how to fish. Tony also enjoyed feeding the birds, squirrels and especially his beloved hummingbirds. Almost every summer since the 80s, Tony hosted annual summer picnics for friends and family. The cabin and surrounding area remained a part of his life for 47 years.

Tony is survived by his wife, Marilyn P. Anthony and his 3 children and their spouses; Steve and Darcie Anthony of New Castle CO, Renee and Steve Savickas of Elizabeth, CO and Angela Stelter of Heathsville, Virginia and 6 grandchildren; Nick Anthony, Thad Stelter, Kim Smith, Matthew Anthony, Kayla Anthony and Kyle Savickas. His granddaughter, Carly Ann Savickas preceded Tony in death in 2000.

The Memorial Service and Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at the Elks Lodge #309, 3400 N. Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 1-4pm.

Should friends desire, and in lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be sent to the Coalition for the Upper South Platte in Lake George, CO.

Flowers for the service are provided by Dawns Creations, 719-475-1832.





