Otis

GEORGIA ELEANOR (KOENIG) OTIS

October 22, 1944 October 22, 2020

Georgia E. Otis, born October 22, 1944 in St. Louis, MO, passed away on her birthday.

The daughter of George E. and Ruth C. Koenig, she graduated from Lutheran Central High School, St. Louis in 1962. She graduated from Concordia College, Seward, NE with an Education Degree, and taught elementary school in the Detroit area, High Ridge, MO, and ultimately Colorado Springs District 20.

She earned her Master's Degree in Education from Colorado College in May of 2007, and loved teaching and nurturing elementary-aged children. She also loved gardening and was active at Black Forest Lutheran Church, where she participated in a crochet group and also served on the Altar Guild.

Georgia married Whitney B. Otis in 1975; they shared 45 years together. She was a loving wife and mother, and is survived by Whitney, her three children, Jason (Angela), Justin (Aura) and Laura (Gary), three grandchildren, Jacob, Isaac, and Elijah, her sister Kit, and brother George.

A private service will be held at Black Forest Lutheran Church, and she will be interred in the church columbarium. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child in her honor.







