MacomberGEORGIA FAYE MACOMBERApril 2, 1927 - May 16, 2020It is with great sadness the children of Georgia Faye Macomber report her passing on May 16, 2020. Georgia's story is one of great love, strength, compassion, and caring about others for 93 years. She was born to George and Della Yearley in Holtville, California on April 2, 1927. She experienced rural living in the Imperial Valley - one of the larger truck farming areas in the low desert of California where she lived with no electricity or air conditioning and all water came for the artesian well.Georgia lived through the turbulent and uncertain times of the Stock Market Crash of 1929, the ensuing Great Depression, World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War. She learned life skills that she practiced throughout the rest of her long life. During her teenage years, Georgia attended school, worked in various office positions, entered and won several beauty contests and could have been described as a "Pinup" girl for friends and family. Georgia was her high school Valedictorian. Upon graduation she married Robert Lane who was in the Army Air Corp during World War II. Her son Jeff Poindexter was born of this marriage which ended after one year with the death of Robert in a B-29 crash in 1945. In 1947, Georgia married Walter Poindexter, Army Air Corp and Air Force. Walter had a son David Poindexter who became an integral part of the family in later years. Her marriage to Walter lasted 52 years until Walter's death. During this marriage she moved 16 times to various parts of the United States and Germany. A daughter, Shari Fickes was born of this marriage. Georgia then married a family friend and widower Clifford Macomber who was also in the Army Air Corp and Air Force. They lived part time in the Hill Country of Boerne, Texas until Cliff's death. Georgia was then friend and loving companion to Lenford Williams until her death.Georgia was extremely accomplished in everything she did as an Air Force Officer's wife, loving mother, church and community contributor, and Executive Assistant to the same District 20 School Principal for 20 years. She leaves behind her son Jeffry (Peggy) Poindexter, and their two daughters Kathryn (Aaron) Lager and Allison (Nick) Balin; her daughter Shari (Dick) Fickes and her daughters Katie (Chris) and Kim (David) Lagge; and her great grandchildren Rachel and Ben Lodwick, Forest Lager, and Hannah and Teagan Lagge.Georgia had recently moved back to her home in Colorado Springs where she intended to travel and visit family and friends. This dream was unfortunately cut short by her sudden death. She will be missed by all who loved her. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.