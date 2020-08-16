Washburn

GERALD DAVID WASHBURN

1926 - 2020

Born in Carthage, New York, June 25 1926 to Russell F Washburn and Ethel Wood. Jerry passed away on 4 August 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years Bessie May (Daniels) from Spirit Lake, Iowa. They were married at Joplin, MO on 3 October 1953 after a 2-month courtship. Jerry retired from the Army as a First Sergeant for C Co. 1/12 Infantry, 4th ID, Fort Carson in 1978 after a career that spanned over 3 wars with two tours in Vietnam. His leadership in the Army impacted many soldiers and influenced the careers of numerous junior officers. In retirement Jerry volunteered countless hours at VFW post 3917 but his favorite pastime was being "Grandpa" to Erica and Marci. Jerry and Bess where avid fishermen and would head to lakes and reservoirs throughout Colorado at the drop of a hat with Marci and Erica in tow. He will be greatly missed by all of those that enjoyed his company. A private graveside service will be held at Pikes Peak National Cemetery on 31 August at 11:00 a.m.









