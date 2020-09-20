LeinGERALD "JERRY" GEORGE LEINFebruary 15, 1955 September 11, 2020Gerald George "Jerry" Lein passed away on September 11, 2020. Jerry was born on February 15, 1955 to George and Elaine Lein in Colorado Springs.He grew up on the westside and graduated from Coronado High School in 1973. After graduation Jerry went to work for Hydromatics for 3 years where he learned the welding profession. He then went to work Denver Rio Grande for 20 years, followed by Pioneer Sand and Gravel for 10 years and Wildcat Construction for 3 years.Jerry married Barb Puffer, the love his life and he the love of her's, in August 17, 2010, in Santa Fe, New Mexico.Jerry was preceded in death by parents and his brother Richard "Rick".In memory of Jerry donations may be made to the Springs Rescue Mission, 5 W. Las Vegas St., Colorado Springs, CO 80903 or Humane Society of Pikes Peak Region, 610 Abbott Lane, Colorado Springs, CO 80905.Private family services are planned.