1/
Gerald George Lein
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lein
GERALD "JERRY" GEORGE LEIN
February 15, 1955 September 11, 2020
Gerald George "Jerry" Lein passed away on September 11, 2020. Jerry was born on February 15, 1955 to George and Elaine Lein in Colorado Springs.
He grew up on the westside and graduated from Coronado High School in 1973. After graduation Jerry went to work for Hydromatics for 3 years where he learned the welding profession. He then went to work Denver Rio Grande for 20 years, followed by Pioneer Sand and Gravel for 10 years and Wildcat Construction for 3 years.
Jerry married Barb Puffer, the love his life and he the love of her's, in August 17, 2010, in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Jerry was preceded in death by parents and his brother Richard "Rick".
In memory of Jerry donations may be made to the Springs Rescue Mission, 5 W. Las Vegas St., Colorado Springs, CO 80903 or Humane Society of Pikes Peak Region, 610 Abbott Lane, Colorado Springs, CO 80905.
Private family services are planned.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved