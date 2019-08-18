Guest Book View Sign Service Information The Springs Funeral Services 3115 East Platte Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80909 (719)-328-1793 Send Flowers Obituary

Pfalzgraf

GERALD L. PFALZGRAF

February 27, 1948 August 12, 2019

Gerald "Jerry" Pfalzgraf, 71, was born February 27, 1948 to Albert and Rosalee Pfalzgraf and raised in Hollister, California. Following a short illness, Jerry died August 12, 2019.

Prior to his military service Jerry attended Gavilan College. He honorably served 20 years in the US Army, which included two tours in Viet Nam, and retired in November 1988 with the rank of Master Sergeant. Following his retirement, he was employed for many years at the Peterson AFB Commissary.

Jerry was an avid Bronco fan. He enjoyed bowling, deer and elk hunting, camping, fishing, and traveling around the world with Diane.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his beloved wife Diane; daughter Jeri Rene (Shane) Cornwell of Del City OK; daughter Suzan Ausmus (Jim) Kolb of Bothell WA; grandchildren Alexa, Leah, Zain, Jordan and Zachary; great-grandchildren Ayda and Cayden; aunt Ruth Hoag of Salinas; and numerous cousins.

Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 PM, Wednesday, August 21, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services, 3115 East Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs CO 80909.

A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Jerry's life will be held following the Memorial Service from 5 PM to 6:30 PM. Please join us for a bite to eat and share your anecdotes about Jerry; chat about your traveling, bowling, and hunting experiences; or tell some tall tales about fishing.

Memorial contributions in Jerry's memory may be made to the Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District, 5550 North Union Boulevard, Colorado Springs CO 80918 or to the .







PfalzgrafGERALD L. PFALZGRAFFebruary 27, 1948 August 12, 2019Gerald "Jerry" Pfalzgraf, 71, was born February 27, 1948 to Albert and Rosalee Pfalzgraf and raised in Hollister, California. Following a short illness, Jerry died August 12, 2019.Prior to his military service Jerry attended Gavilan College. He honorably served 20 years in the US Army, which included two tours in Viet Nam, and retired in November 1988 with the rank of Master Sergeant. Following his retirement, he was employed for many years at the Peterson AFB Commissary.Jerry was an avid Bronco fan. He enjoyed bowling, deer and elk hunting, camping, fishing, and traveling around the world with Diane.He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his beloved wife Diane; daughter Jeri Rene (Shane) Cornwell of Del City OK; daughter Suzan Ausmus (Jim) Kolb of Bothell WA; grandchildren Alexa, Leah, Zain, Jordan and Zachary; great-grandchildren Ayda and Cayden; aunt Ruth Hoag of Salinas; and numerous cousins.Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 PM, Wednesday, August 21, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services, 3115 East Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs CO 80909.A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Jerry's life will be held following the Memorial Service from 5 PM to 6:30 PM. Please join us for a bite to eat and share your anecdotes about Jerry; chat about your traveling, bowling, and hunting experiences; or tell some tall tales about fishing.Memorial contributions in Jerry's memory may be made to the Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District, 5550 North Union Boulevard, Colorado Springs CO 80918 or to the . Published in The Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close