Gerald Lee Montney
1949 - 2020
Montney
GERALD "GARY" LEE MONTNEY
August 28, 1949 August 20, 2020
Gerald Lee (Gary) Montney, beloved friend, brother, & uncle, died on August 20, 2020, in Colorado Springs from sudden cardiac arrest.
Gerald was born August 28, 1949, in Garden City, Kansas, to Vern I. Montney and Marie M. (Gatlin) Montney. He grew up in Garden City graduating from Kansas State University with a BS degree in Accounting.
Gerald lived and worked in Colby, KS then moved to Colorado Springs and worked 4 years for Kennedy & Coe. Afterwards he founded his accounting firm, Gerald Montney and Associates. Countless clients depended on Gerald and he provided confidential, professional, business & tax services for 40 years.
Gerald owned several companies including Associated Real Estate & Preston Loans. He was a former director of Rocky Mountain Bank & Trust and a former member of Downtown Rotary Club.
Gerald enjoyed travel &, in his younger days, skiing in the Rockies. He was a devoted Kansas State football fan ("Go Wildcats!") & Kansas City Chiefs fan. Gerald was also an AVID stamp collector.
Care for his community was always top of mind as evidenced by his continued generosity for the work of Catholic Charities & contributions to The Place (Formerly Urban Peak) for care of homeless youth. Gerald was also a devoted member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, two brothers Timothy and Rodney, and brother-in-law Leonard Oxford. Gerald is survived by 3 sisters: Edith Oxford, Ulysses KS; Virginia (Robert) Hammersmith, Lawrence KS; and Susan (George) Purcell. As well as two sisters-in-law: Devern Montney, Topeka KS, and Ellen Minella, Beaver Falls PA. He is also survived by 2 brothers: Wayne (Marilyn) Montney, Springfield IL, and Gordon (Carolyn) Montney, Lawrence KS. "Gary" was loved by 15 nieces & nephews who knew him as a fun uncle who was always full of stories. Gerald also leaves behind many friends in the Colorado Springs area.
He will be inurned in Garden City, KS. A celebration of Gerald's life will be planned for early 2021.
Contributions in Gerald's memory may be made to The Place (theplacecos.org/donate).



Published in The Gazette on Sep. 27, 2020.
