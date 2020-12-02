Heedt
GERALDINE "GERRY" ARP HEEDT
April 19, 1930 November 19, 2020
Geraldine (Gerry) Arp Heedt, a 49 year resident of Colorado Springs passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on November 19, 2020 at the age of 90. Gerry was born on April 19, 1930 in Chicago, IL.
She married Fred Heedt, an Airborne Ranger in the Army, on November 1, 1952 and spent the next 28 years traveling the US and overseas before setteling in Colorado Springs in 1972 with their 7 children.
Gerry enjoyed volunteering at Holly Trinity Church, Right To Life and the Peterson Air Force Base Thrift Store, where she met many life long friends.
She always put others before herself, had a smile on her face, had a great sense of humor and a rosary around her neck.
She is survived by her daughters, Judy Diehl (Bill), Mary Robbins (Jeff), sons Fred Heedt, Jr, (Karrie), Mike Heedt and Dennis Heedt, 10 grand children and 6 great grand children. She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, SGM Fred Heedt, Sr (Ret)., and her daughters, Catherine Wallace and Alice Heedt.
A memorial mass for immediate family members only will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 3122 Poinsettia Drive, Colorado Springs, CO. 80909 at a future date due to the Corona virus pandemic. Please refer to dignitymemorial.com
for future updates.