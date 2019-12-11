Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine M. Roy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roy

GERALDINE "GERRY" M. ROY

January 30, 1935 December 7, 2019

Gerry Roy, a loving mother, wife and friend, passed away on December 7th, 2019. Gerry was born as Geraldine O'Connor in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. While in Canada, Gerry worked as a bookkeeper at a local business. It was at this job that Gerry met the love of her life; Wilfrid Roy. Wilfrid was a letter carrier at the time but had aspirations of leaving Canada and becoming a U.S. Citizen and joining the United States Air Force. Gerry was happy to follow her love in his endeavors. During her time as the wife of an enlisted military man, Gerry got to see the world. She and her family spent time in Tunisia, Mississippi, South Dakota and finally...Colorado Springs. In addition, it was during this stage in her life that Gerry gave birth to her first son Michael, and her second son John. Upon settling in Colorado Springs, Gerry started working as a card stocker for American Greetings Cards. Gerry was always known as a hard worker and held her position with American Greetings for over 40 years and recently retired at the age of 82. Gerry was also known as an avid bowler and she bowled for over 50 years. Gerry loved the Colorado Avalanche, murder mysteries, and crime investigation shows on television. Gerry will be remembered for being kind, fair, and non-judgmental. Gerry will be forever in our hearts and will be greatly missed by all. Gerry is survived by her husband Wilfrid (Biff) Roy of 61 years. She is also survived by her sons Mike (Kerry) Roy, John (Marilyn) Roy, her two grandchildren Lindsey and John (Rebecca) Roy, and her great granddaughter Maija as well as her sister Maureen Clark. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother.

At this time, no funeral service has been planned. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements to be made by Dignity Chapel of Memories.





