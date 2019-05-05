Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine M. White. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GERALDINE "GERRY" M. WHITE

May 30, 1929

April 20, 2019

Geraldine (Gerry), went to be with the Lord on April 20th 2019.

She was born in Kansas City, Mo. on May 30th 1929 to Clarence and Ethel Brown, who preceded her in passing.

She met and later married, James E. White on Oct. 1, 1949 in Kansas City, Mo. James passed away December 25, 2007.

Earlier in their marriage, Gerry worked for the Sears Mail Order Plant in Kansas City. Then in 1952, Gerry, James E. and their infant son, James D., moved to Colorado Springs, Co. In 1954 their daughter, Joy was born. Gerry then transferred to the Sears store in downtown Colorado Springs. In 1969 she started working for Hewlet Packard in the accounting department, until her retirement there in 1990.

She enjoyed traveling with the family, many car trips, and loved the open seas, and going on several cruise ships.

Gerry loved to spend quality time with family and friends.

She was an excellent cook and most Holiday meals were enjoyed at her house. Thankgiving and Christmas dinners were her specialty. Friends were always welcome.

Gerry was a member of the Woodmen Valley Church.

She was involved in Legacy, a church group of friends, and called them her second family.

Gerry was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James, sister, Marilyn Nauyoks, sister-in-law, Carol Schantz, her son-in-law, John Smith, niece, Beverly Reeder, and nephew, David Nauyoks.

She is survived by her son, James D. White (Connie), a daughter, Joy A. Smith, grandson, Jeffrey White (Susanna), and great-grandson Memphis White. Gerry is also survived by her sister, Shirley Reeder of Overland Park, Ks., and by her sister-in-law, Lois Whitcomb of Marshall, MN., and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial service, Tuesday, May 7th, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. Woodmen Valley Chapel Rockrimmon Campus, 290 E. Woodmen Rd.

Colorado Springs Co. 80919.

Donations can be made to: Pikes Peak Hospice Foundation, 2550 Tenderfoot Hill St. Colorado Springs, Co. 80906.







