Gerold Schramek

Obituary
Schramek
GEROLD "JERRY" SCHRAMEK
November 25, 2018
In remembering you today Jerry, I would like to tell you; since you've been gone, the days that have passed throughout this year have been difficult. But, my prayers for strength have led me to this day to say; I miss you dearly...my tears come and go. I will continue to love you...I will carry on. I look forward to seeing you once again. The next time when we meet, it will be in heaven, and then we will walk hand-in-hand together with our Lord. And, I will not miss you any longer. I love you. Your wife, Georgia Lee Schramek
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019
