Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gertrude C. Stelzner. View Sign

Stelzner

GERTRUDE "TRUDY" C. STELZNER

April 5, 2019

Our Mother, Gertrude (Trudy) C. Stelzner, died on April 5, 2019, six days after her 101st birthday. Mom had a great life full of blessings and trials. Her Dad died during the Great Depression, leaving her Mom and three sisters to make ends meet. Mom met our Dad, William (Bill), during WWII, and they were married on our Dad's birthday so he could never forget their anniversary! Our Dad died in 2008. Mom was born in Lynn, MA in 1918 and a Boston Red Sox fan all her life. Prior to 2004, 1918 was the last time the Red Sox had won a World Series. When I called her in 2004 to talk about the Red Sox WS win, her comment was, "Now I can die in peace!" She got to see three more Red Sox WS wins before she left us. Our Mom was always there for us; she was our rock. We will love you forever. Mom leaves behind 4 sons, 10 grandkids, and 14 great grandkids. 3 more grandkids if you count Kyle Burkett, Kelsey Vance, and Kaitlyn Gapp, whom our Mom watched over and loved as dearly as her own. Mom's Memorial Mass will be at Divine Redeemer Catholic Church, 927 N. Logan Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80909, on Monday, April 29, 2019, at 11am. Donations to Catholic Charity's in lieu of flowers.





StelznerGERTRUDE "TRUDY" C. STELZNERApril 5, 2019Our Mother, Gertrude (Trudy) C. Stelzner, died on April 5, 2019, six days after her 101st birthday. Mom had a great life full of blessings and trials. Her Dad died during the Great Depression, leaving her Mom and three sisters to make ends meet. Mom met our Dad, William (Bill), during WWII, and they were married on our Dad's birthday so he could never forget their anniversary! Our Dad died in 2008. Mom was born in Lynn, MA in 1918 and a Boston Red Sox fan all her life. Prior to 2004, 1918 was the last time the Red Sox had won a World Series. When I called her in 2004 to talk about the Red Sox WS win, her comment was, "Now I can die in peace!" She got to see three more Red Sox WS wins before she left us. Our Mom was always there for us; she was our rock. We will love you forever. Mom leaves behind 4 sons, 10 grandkids, and 14 great grandkids. 3 more grandkids if you count Kyle Burkett, Kelsey Vance, and Kaitlyn Gapp, whom our Mom watched over and loved as dearly as her own. Mom's Memorial Mass will be at Divine Redeemer Catholic Church, 927 N. Logan Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80909, on Monday, April 29, 2019, at 11am. Donations to Catholic Charity's in lieu of flowers. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close