Gilbert Benjamin Sandoval
1936 - 2020
GILBERT BENJAMIN SANDOVAL
1936 - July 22, 2020
Gilbert Benjamin Sandoval age 83, a resident of Colorado Springs, Colorado, passed away on July 22, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents Henry N. and Julia Martinez Sandoval; brother Richard Sandoval, sister Florence Stahl and son Thomas L. Sandoval.
Gilbert is survived by his wife Marcella Sandoval of Colorado Springs, CO; son Mark Sandoval (Donja) of Colorado Springs, CO, son Jean-Joseph D. Lechiffre (Vesper) of Colorado Springs, CO; siblings Cecelia Aukerman (Robert) of Centennial, CO; Henry Sandoval Jr. (Alice) of Wiggins, CO; Josephine Montoya (Eppie) of Arroyo Seco, NM; Julian Sandoval (Casilda) of Taos, NM; Rose Flores (Sam) of Taos, NM; Gary Sandoval (Berlinda) of Littleton, CO; grandson Maksat DeWolf and granddaughter Mirage DeWolf both from Colorado Springs, CO; plus many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday August 14, 2020 at 10:00am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with burial to follow at Los Dolores Cemetery in Caon. Services will be limited to 50 people and face masks are required.
The family of Gilbert Benjamin Sandoval has entrusted the care of their loved one to DeVargas Funeral Home of Taos. 866-657-4019 www.devargastaos.com



Published in The Gazette on Aug. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Devargas Funeral Home Of Taos
1524 Paseo Del Pueblo Sur
Taos, NM 87571
(575) 300-5288
