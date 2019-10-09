Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gilbert Fellingham Weiskopf. View Sign Service Information Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary & Cemetery 6601 South Colorado Blvd Centennial , CO 80121 (303)-771-3960 Memorial service 10:00 AM Christ Church Denver 2950 S. University Blvd View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Weiskopf

GILBERT "GIL" FELLINGHAM WEISKOPF

05/07/1931 - 10/03/2019

Gil Weiskopf of Centennial, CO passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019, following respiratory complications. Born, Gilbert Fellingham Weiskopf, May 7, 1931, to Merle and Evelyn Weiskopf in Libertyville, IL. Following graduation from high school in 1949, in his hometown of Libertyville, Gil went on to study business and marketing at Colorado College, where he met the love of his life, Barbara Jean Trotter. They were married in 1953, and enjoyed 57 years of marriage together. They had two sons. Gil is preceded in death by his wife, Barb, and his sister, Sue (Culbertson). He is survived by his sons, Gilbert "Gib" George (Colorado Springs, CO) and Thomas Edward (Phoenix, AZ), grandchildren, Kendall Frances (Colorado Springs, CO), Kyle Ross (Tacoma, WA) and Marilyn Jean (Phoenix, AZ), nieces and nephews, Carol Culbertson Heles (Rapid City, MI), Charles "Chuck" Culbertson (Wilmette, IL), Catherine Welch DiChiara (Norwalk, CT), Elizabeth Welch (Milburn, NJ), Michael Welch (New York, NY) and Richard Welch (Short Hills, NJ). Gil's first job out of college was with Sears, Roebuck & Co. in Colorado Springs, CO. He went on to hold a variety of managerial and executive roles with Sears, during the course of his 34-year career. His career led him to Casper, WY, where he was Store Manager, then to Chicago corporate headquarters as Assistant Director of the Personnel Department, and the National Director of Executive Development. From Chicago, he went on to Denver, where he was Store Manager at both Southglenn and Cherry Creek. After retiring in 1987, he volunteered his spare time with SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives), advising and consulting in the area of small business. Gil was profoundly devoted to his wife, sons and grandchildren. He was of the highest character with uncompromising integrity - a true gentleman's, gentleman. Gil loved fly fishing, Grand Lake, the Caribbean and the Rocky Mountains. The memorial service, celebrating his life, will take place Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:00 am at Christ Church Denver, 2950 S. University Blvd, followed by a reception/light lunch at Olinger Chapel Hill, 6601 S. Colorado Blvd. in Littleton. A private interment will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Church Denver, Colorado College, Great Outdoors Colorado and National .





