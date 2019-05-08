Reese
GILBERT MELVIN REESE
January 3, 1931
May 3, 2019
Gilbert Melvin Reese died May 3, 2019 Colorado Springs, Colorado. Gil was born in Kearney,
Nebraska on January 3, 1931 to Louis Gustav Reese and Lillie Harms Reese. He spent his childhood years in many small towns in Harlan County Nebraska and enlisted in the US Army at the age of 17. He graduated from the Orleans High School (GED) with the class of 1954.
Gil's Army service included service in both the Korean and Vietnam wars. His 25 year career was distinguished by numerous accomplishments including the award of the Combat Infuntryman Badge, Bronze Star Medal, Presidential Unit Citation, Army Commendation Medal, Legion of Merit and service medals from both the Korean and Vietnam wars. He was also a proud graduate of the Artillery Officer Candidate school achieving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
Gil is survived by his son Michael Jay Reese, two granddaughters, Jennifer Weis and Melissa Bever, six great grandchildren and many gym friends going back thirty years. He is also survived by two of his best friends, Virginia Sharkey and John Wei. He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter Susan Kay Reese (mother of Jennifer and Melissa) in 2011 and his sister, Geraldeen Haussermann of Franklin Nebraska.
Celebration of Life, Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 pm at the Club at Flying Horse, 1880 Weiskopf, Colorado Springs, CO 80921
Published in The Gazette on May 8, 2019