GINO J. GADDINI
August 23, 1932 March 1, 2020
Gino J. Gaddini died peacefully on March 1st 2020. He was 87 years old. Born in Chicago, IL on August 23, 1932, the son of Gino and Pia Gaddini.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Rosemary (Savastano) Gaddini; his children, Audrey Ko (Joseph - deceased), Diana Warner (George), Barbara Cavender (David), Christine Franklin, Gina Shocklee (Daniel), and Gregory Gaddini; as well as 14 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.
Gino loved his family, was a sports fanatic, had a great sense of humor, loved telling stories, and enjoyed music and dancing.
Holy Mass will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1830 S. Corona Ave, Colorado Springs at 11:00 AM Friday, March 6th with reception to follow. Interment at 3:00 PM at the Shrine of Remembrance, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO. Donations may be made in Gino's name to the .
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020