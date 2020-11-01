1/1
Gisela Maria Tubiolo
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gisela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tubiolo
GISELA MARIA TUBIOLO
November 28, 1938 October 20, 2020
Gisela Maria Tubiolo - 81 died peacefully at home on Oct. 20th, 2020. Mrs. Tubiolo was born Nov. 28th, 1938 in the small town of Fischbach, in the Black Forrest region of Germany. She was a longtime Widefield resident, moving to Colorado in 1972 with her husband Charles a career Army officer. Gisela enjoyed traveling, gardening, and sewing. She worked hard all her life, retiring from JCPenney. She started her own alterations business specializing in Bridal Gowns. She was dearly loved by her family and many friends. Gisela is survived by her daughter Marianne Gilson (spouse Dwayne Gilson), her son John Tubiolo (spouse Alana Tubiolo) and her 3 grandchildren Derek Krallman, Michael Tubiolo, and Ashlyn Tubiolo. She is preceded in death by her husband Retired CWO2 Charles J. Tubiolo, her parents, and her brother. The family would also like to thank Manfred Niemann for taking care of mom while she was sick and being there for her in the end.
Visitation will take place on Thursday November 5, 2020 from 5pm -8pm at Dove-Witt Funeral Home 6630 S. US Hwy 85/87 Fountain, Co. 80817. Memorial Service November 6th, 2020 10am - 11am. Private Burial will take place at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver.
Flowers can be sent to Dove-Witt Funeral Home. Masks are mandatory for attending visitation and memorial service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Dove-Witt Family Mortuary
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Memorial service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dove-Witt Family Mortuary
6630 South US Highway
Fountain, CO 80817
7193904906
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 1, 2020
Mari - my heart is with you and your family at this time. I'll never forget her chicken coop story, and will remember it with a smile. Sending hugs.
Jacky
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved