TubioloGISELA MARIA TUBIOLONovember 28, 1938 October 20, 2020Gisela Maria Tubiolo - 81 died peacefully at home on Oct. 20th, 2020. Mrs. Tubiolo was born Nov. 28th, 1938 in the small town of Fischbach, in the Black Forrest region of Germany. She was a longtime Widefield resident, moving to Colorado in 1972 with her husband Charles a career Army officer. Gisela enjoyed traveling, gardening, and sewing. She worked hard all her life, retiring from JCPenney. She started her own alterations business specializing in Bridal Gowns. She was dearly loved by her family and many friends. Gisela is survived by her daughter Marianne Gilson (spouse Dwayne Gilson), her son John Tubiolo (spouse Alana Tubiolo) and her 3 grandchildren Derek Krallman, Michael Tubiolo, and Ashlyn Tubiolo. She is preceded in death by her husband Retired CWO2 Charles J. Tubiolo, her parents, and her brother. The family would also like to thank Manfred Niemann for taking care of mom while she was sick and being there for her in the end.Visitation will take place on Thursday November 5, 2020 from 5pm -8pm at Dove-Witt Funeral Home 6630 S. US Hwy 85/87 Fountain, Co. 80817. Memorial Service November 6th, 2020 10am - 11am. Private Burial will take place at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver.Flowers can be sent to Dove-Witt Funeral Home. Masks are mandatory for attending visitation and memorial service.