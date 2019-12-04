Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys M. Reynolds. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Reynolds

GLADYS M. REYNOLDS

1930 - 2019

Gladys Mae Bean Reynolds was born on August 29, 1930 in Mt. Vernon, IL. She died on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28, 2019. Gladys lived in Mt. Vernon most of her life, where she was a legal secretary and paralegal. She also worked as a bookkeeper and accountant. Gladys later worked 20 years for Inland Steel, Consolidated Coal Company, as a Crisis and Communications Hub Manager. She moved to Colorado Springs in February 1997, to live near her daughter Barbara and son-in-law, James Masciarelli. Gladys and Barb were the best of friends. Gladys married Robert Carson Reynolds on May 31, 1950, and they moved to San Angelo and San Antonio Texas, where Bob was stationed in the Air Force. Gladys worked for Travel Bug, Ways Out, and Stein Mart in Colorado Springs until 2010. She also volunteered for KCME. Her motto was, "Work hard and play hard." Preceding her in death are her parents, Auburn John and Etta Louise Bean, brother Floyd Bean, and former husband Robert Carson Reynolds Gladys leaves behind to cherish and mourn her: her devoted daughter, Barbara Gayle Reynolds Masciarelli, and son-in-law, James Masciarelli, two step-grandsons, James and Michael, five step-grandchildren, and a great-step granddaughter; daughter, Nancy Louise Reynolds Ligon, two grandsons, Daniel and Sean, and a great-grandson, William Daniel; daughter, Elizabeth Anne Reynolds Franks, son-in-law, Joe, and step-grandson, Jon. The family would like to thank ViewPointe, where Gladys lived August 2016-April 2018, Mt. St. Francis Nursing Center, where Gladys lived from April 18, 2018 until her death, and Compassus Hospice for their loving care for Gladys. As per Gladys' wishes, she donated her body to science, through Science Care, and will be cremated at a later date.

If you wish to do so, please consider making a donation to , benefiting animals, children, or the Alzheimer's disease, to honor Gladys' life.





