Nash

GLENA MEICKE NASH

March 25, 1924 February 21, 2019

Glena Meicke "Mike" Nash was born in Oradell, New Jersey on March 25, 1924. She died in Colorado Springs February 21, 2019.

Mike graduated from Dwight Morrow High School where she was Vice President of her class and honored to be the guest speaker at her 50th reunion. She went on to graduate from Scudder College.

She met the love of her life Slade Nash at West Point and they married on June 6, 1945 after he graduated. They spent the next 35 years in the Air Force where she lived in many places around the world including Japan, Spain, England, Germany, Washington D.C., Taiwan and retiring in Colorado Springs where they built a beautiful home in 1980. Mike enjoyed skiing, tennis, golf, and the beautiful mountains.

Three years after Slade's passing Mike decided to move to Liberty Heights where she met her loving companion Chan Bergen with whom she shared 10 years of happiness.

Mike is survived by her three daughters, Toni Amundson, Cynthia Bennett and Patrice Cogswell; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Interment at Air Force Academy Cemetery, next to Slade.







