Obituary

Williams, III

GLENN A. WILLIAMS, III

June, 1945 December, 2019

On December 29th, 2019, at 74 years young, Glenn Arthur Williams, III, of Florissant, Colorado unexpectedly passed away, enveloped in the love of his family.

Glenn was born June 24th, 1945, in Ogden, Utah, to Glenn and Marvel Williams (Flaten). In 1963, while living with relatives in Ray, North Dakota, he graduated from high school, and the following year-1964-Glenn enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. During his 21-year career he completed several tours around the world, including two in Vietnam, and proudly achieved the Marine Corps' highest enlisted rank of Master Gunnery Sergeant (MGySgt).

On March 9th, 1968, Glenn married Pamela H. Conrad. In 1971, they welcomed their son Glenn and, two years later, in 1973, their daughter Shellee was born. Some years later, they divorced.

In 1985, as a proud Vietnam Veteran, Glenn retired his Marine Corps uniforms and began the next chapter of his life.

In 1986, Glenn met Betty J. McCuen, and after 13 years together, on October 8th, 1998, they married. This union blessed him with the love of Betty's children: Gailon, Judy (Bob), Gaylina (Edwin), Tommy (Janis), Andrea Altmaier, and Shayne Kosman.

1990 saw Glenn graduate from Mesa Community College with honors, earning him an AA in Construction Drafting. Later, Glenn's career path took a completely different turn when he

began working for Discover Card as a Securities and Fraud Specialist. He remained at Discover

Card until his second and final retirement in 2008.

Glenn and Betty soon moved to Colorado, where Glenn adopted the motto, "If you're lucky enough to live in the mountains, then you're lucky enough," This motto was quite funny because, until this, he'd always said he hated the cold and snow.

In Colorado, Glenn rekindled his love of motorcycles and created many happy memories, riding with his family and special friends Paul, Dawn, Dusty, and Janet. Their trips included the Glenwood Springs area of Colorado; The Million Dollar Highway, out of Ouray, Colorado; The

Durango and Pagosa areas of Colorado; The East Mountains of New Mexico; Taos, New Mexico; Sturgis, South Dakota (many years); The Dragon's Tail in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee; and The Grand Tetons and Yellowstone areas of Wyoming. He was especially proud to have ridden in Cripple Creek's Annual Salute to American Veterans Rally and Annual POW/MIA Recognition Ride, which he began doing in 2011 and every year after.

Glenn's happy place was on his Gold Wing; he never missed an opportunity to ride and considered any day without snow and ice on the road a good riding day. He was also an avid archer and, when he wasn't riding, loved shooting his bow and guns, with friends and family, in the forest.

Glenn was preceded in death by his father, Glenn Arthur Williams, II; mother, Marvel Flaten; brother-in-law, Art Abbey; stepson, Tommy Scritchfield; and grandson, Levi Scritchfield.

Glenn's legacy is carried on by his beloved wife, Betty J Williams; his children, Glenn Arthur Williams, IV and Shellee Charles; his siblings, Valerie Abbey; Bruce (Sue) Williams; Melanie Howells; and Edmund Howells; his nieces, Andrea (Steven), Angela, and Tamera; and his stepchildren, Gailon Scritchfield, Judy (Bob) Ankeney, Gaylina (Edwin) Reachi, Janis Scritchfield, Shayne Kosman, and Andrea Altmaier.

Glenn was loved by many grandchildren. Ashlee (David) Conour and Amber Williams; Hanna Connet; Craig (Ann) Eutsler; Colby (Ashton) Ankeney; Charissa (Aaron) Turnbull; Breyanna (Ryan) Cooper; Ashlee (Blake) Chevlon; Nick Reachi; Jordan (Jacob) Scritchfield; Alex (Amanda) Reachi; and Zack Scritchfield. He was honored to have been able to attend 7 of his grandchildren's weddings; those moments and memories were very special to him.

Rounding out Glenn's legacy are his great-grandchildren Hunter; Peyton; Faith; Savannah; Ava; Bekah; Hudson; Brylee; Knox; Jackson; Averi; and three more great grands, whose arrival he was anxiously anticipating.

Glenn will be greatly missed by us all but will remain forever in our hearts.

Semper Fi, Marine.

Oohrah!





Published in The Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020

