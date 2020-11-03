Frakes

GLENN FRAKES

September 18, 1922 June 10, 2020

Glenn Frakes of Colorado Springs, CO peacefully passed away on June 10, 2020. He was 97. His family was able to spend his last days by his side. Glenn was born September 18, 1922 in Gardner, Kansas. One of his earliest jobs was building wing struts for bi-planes. He joined the Navy in WWII at the age of 20, where he attended woodworking school and repaired landing craft in New Guinea. After the war, Glenn married Helen Householder (now Helen Kosley), moved to Kansas City, KS to start a family, and earned a degree in Industrial Arts from Pittsburg State University. At the Kansas City School for the Blind, he was instrumental in developing an Industrial Arts/General Shop Program for blind Junior and Senior High School students. He moved his family to Colorado in 1964, and earned his Master's Degree in Special Education from the University of Northern Colorado, then accepted a position at The Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind in Colorado Springs, where he served as Principal of the Vocational School for fifteen years before requesting the opportunity to teach Vocational Arts in the classroom, in order to enjoy closer touch with the students.

After retiring Glenn spent time gardening, fishing, and traveling in his motor home. He spent many winter months in Mesa, AZ, creating beautiful stained glass and silver and turquoise jewelry. Glenn recalled that his happiest memories were spent in his workshop woodworking, and restoring antique furniture. He crafted many beautiful items out of wood, and gave them away to family and friends, where they will be cherished and passed down for generations. Glenn had many friends and enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved to cook and entertain and will always be remembered for his amazing pies and margaritas. Glenn taught his grandchildren how to fish and instilled in them a love for gardening, cooking and Mexican Dominos.

Glenn was preceded in death by his wives Margaret Vella-Frakes, Tensie Sparks-Frakes, his companion Elsie Grahl, and his son Larry Frakes. Survivors include his daughter Linda Kurtz (Randy) his daughter-in-law Rita Frakes, seven grandchildren: Amber Butler (Woodson), Amy Gabor (Andy), Jessica Connor, Chandra Hall (David), Rachel Lee (Jonathan), Jessica Crae (Tyler), and Dalton Richburg (Web), 14 great-grandchildren, and many step-children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.







