Bos

GLORIA ANN BOS

May 8, 1936

March 21, 2019

Gloria Ann Bos, a long time resident of the Colorado Springs area, has passed away Thursday, March 21st at the Laurel Manor Care Center. She was born on May 8th, 1936 in Toma Valley, Wisconsin, daughter of

Charles and Myrtle Lemon.

She was a member of the Cragmor Christian Reformed Church,

and had spent many years volunteering with Steven as a part of the Mobile

Missionary Assistance Program.

Gloria will be remembered for her kind heart, affectionate nature,

and silly sense of humor. She enjoyed spending time with her great grand

children, playing games and singing. She was a devout christian, and will

be missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her brother Wesley Lemon, and Glenda Lemon.

She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Steven Bos, her siblings; Wendel Lemon, and Burneta Lemon, and her children; Deborah L.

Reynolds, Randall F. Reynolds, Valerie M. Landwehr, Douglas S. Reynolds, Kevin B. Reynolds, Julie A. Smart, and her grandchildren; Robert S. Enriquez, Yvette L. Enriquez, Crisselda J. Clark, Daniel Landwehr, Timothy

Landwehr, Amanda Reynolds, Ashley Lindeman, Matthew Reynolds, Kevin

Reynolds Jr., Jessica Hines, Aaron Hakes, and Amber Parr.

The family would like to thank the team and caregivers at the Laurel Manor Care Center.

A viewing is scheduled for Friday, March 22nd at 9:30 AM at Cappadonna

Funeral Home, located at 1020 E. Fillmore St. Colorado Springs, CO 80907. In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial gifts may be

made to the Cragmor Christian Reformed Church, 1225 Acacia Dr. Colorado Springs, CO 80907.

Psalm 23; The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He causes me to lie

down in green pastures; He leads me beside still waters. He restores my

soul; He leads me in paths of righteousness for His name's sake.





Published in The Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019

