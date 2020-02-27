Maddox
GLORIA GERALDINE (JERRY) HESTER MADDOX
July 20, 1932
February 24, 2020
Gloria Geraldine "Jerry" Maddox, age 87, went to be with her Lord on Monday, February 24, 2020. She was born on July 20, 1932, to Carrie Mae (Posey) and Luther Wesley Hester, in Little Rock, AR. Jerry married the love of her life, Edsel Dean Maddox, on September 28, 1952, who preceded her in death on May 10, 2007. They were married for over 54 years.
Jerry graduated from Little Rock Central High School in May, 1950 and Little Rock Junior College in May, 1952. She received her BA at the UCCS (1975), her MA in Education (1981), her Ph.D. in Administration, Supervision and Curriculum Development from the UCD (May 1997). She retired as the Assistant Principal at Challenger Middle School in 1998.
Jerry was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ and locally Mountain View Church of Christ.
In addition to being survived by her children, Danny (Dee), Debbie (Gary) and Douglas (Mirtha), Jerry was blessed with nine grandchildren: Tonya (Joe), Nicole, Michael, Cailean, Katy (John), Danny, Mark (Jaclyn), Jean (Carol), and Melvin, and with eight great-grandchildren: McKenna, Brooklyn, Josiah, Isa, Luke, Levi, Ruby, and Grace.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Shrine of Remembrance "America the Beautiful" Chapel, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd. Inurnment will follow at Shrine of Remembrance. A 12:30 p.m. reception will be at Mountain View Church of Christ, 1080 E. La Salle St.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Pike's Peak Library District at PPLD.org.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020