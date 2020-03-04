Williamson
GLORIA JAN WILLIAMSON
August 6, 1928 February 22, 2020
On February 22, 2020, Gloria Jean Williamson passed away, surrounded by family, and was delivered into the arms of her loving Heavenly Father.
Gloria, at the age of 91, was as healthy as anyone could hope for until she was diagnosed with a brain tumor on December 21, 2019. And she lived a wonderful life.
She was married to Robert Travis Williamson at the age of 16. The stories of their early-life struggles and fishing off of the coast of California have entertained the family for years.
Robert and Gloria had two children, David and Diane. Both brilliant reflections of the people that were Gloria and Bob. Gloria was blessed with seven grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren, all of whom loved and admired her as much as she loved and guided them.
Gloria, a devout woman of God, instilled that same faith in her family. She filled our hearts with joy in everything she did. Her smile lit up the room; her laugh was infectious; and she had a beautiful singing voice. She would sing all day long. Whether they were old hymns or songs, she sang with a conviction that could warm your heart and soul on the dreariest of days.
While Gloria leaves many grieving souls behind, we are also glad because of the faith that she has inspired into our hearts. We know that she has gone home. Home to see her Loving Father and her savior, Jesus Christ, her husband, her son, and many other family members and friends who went to Heaven before her.
We were all so blessed to have her in our lives. She cannot be replaced and she will live on in our hearts and minds until we meet her again.
Services were held Friday, February 28, 2020.
Interment, Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expressway, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80903.
To read about Gloria's life, please view her autobiography here:
https://tinyurl.com/vgthqe9
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020