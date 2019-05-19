Hogan
GLORIA JEAN HOGAN
November 29, 1942
May 4, 2019
Our loving mother went home to be with the Lord May 4, 2019. Born November 1942 and was an LPN for over 50 years.
She leaves behind her husband of more than 50 years Preston Hogan, three children, Maurice, Carol and Jerry, deceased. A host of grandchildren, nephews and neices and her five remaining siblings.
You will be truly missed Mom. We love you!
Services: Angelus Chapel, 1104 S. Circle Dr. Monday May 20, 9am to 1pm.
Published in The Gazette on May 19, 2019