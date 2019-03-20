Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Rene' (Vicki) Chapman. View Sign

Chapman

GLORIA RENE' (VICKI) CHAPMAN

March 1st, 2019

Gloria Chapman, 85, went to be with the Lord on March 1st, 2019. Gloria was born in Pasadena, CA in 1933 to William and Marie Vickers. She lived in Arcadia, CA with her sister Lorraine and brother Ron. She made life-long friends at Culter Academy and at Wheaton College where she majored in Physical Education.

Her 19 years as an army wife took her across the US and over the ocean to Germany. She sought out opportunities that allowed her to work with people: teaching, reception for a counseling practice, and working along side her brother in his children's shoe store Junior Bootery. Gloria received the Ruby Award for her work at Christian Booksellers Association. She was the queen of hospitality. Travel was a passion. Her deep love of Christ was reflected in her love and ministry to her family, friends and the community.

Preceded in death by her parents, brother and sister; Gloria is survived by her daughter Dale Brooks, son Kevin Chapman, grandsons Tim Chapman and Chris Brooks, and great granddaughter Penny Chapman.

A celebration of life service will be held on March 27th at 11a.m. at First Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pikes Peak Hospice, First Presbyterian Church Colorado Springs Deacon Fund or Silver Key.





Published in The Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019

