DustinGORDON WILLIAM "DUSTY" DUSTINMarch 18, 1930July 21, 2019"Dusty" Dustin was born in E. Barnet, VT., and died after a year of illness. He was the son of Henry Elmer and Leona Dustin and attended Stowe High School. Dusty enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1948, and served his country with the 196th Light Infantry Brigade in Vietnam. Upon retiring from Fort Carson in 1968, Dusty fell in love with Colorado. He married his beloved wife, Beverly in 1976. He continued his career as Chief Building Inspector for the Regional Building Dept. where he retired in 1993. After retirement, he served on the Teller County Board of Review for 6 years.Dusty is survived by his wife, Beverly; son, Douglas (Christine) of Colorado Springs; daughters, Deborah Puckett (Dennis) of Colorado Springs, Kay Mannino (John) of Houston, Texas and Karen Atkinson of Amarillo, Texas; granddaughters, Shawn and Michelle Stevenson and great-granddaughter, Chloe Stevenson all of Colorado Springs; and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his brothers, Lloyd, Warren and Bernard Dustin of VT., and several half sisters and brothers. Dusty's life was filled with wonderful RV travels with Bev, fishing, outdoor activities, endless games of cribbage and square dancing. In addition, he was a voracious reader and knew geography of the world better than most. He was an adored father and husband and was known as a kind, honest man who always offered a helping hand. Dusty possessed a strong faith and knew that eternal life was with God.A memorial service will be held on August 3, at 10 A.M., Trinity United Methodist Church, 701 N. 20th St., Colorado Springs, CO. A private burial at Mountain Memorial, Divide, CO., will follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Trinity Church. Published in The Gazette on July 28, 2019

