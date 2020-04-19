Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BRIGADIER GENERAL GORHAM BRADY "STEVE" STEPHENSON USAF. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Stephenson

BRIGADIER GENERAL (USAF) GORHAM "STEVE" BRADY STEPHENSON

June 10, 1938

April 8, 2020

Brigadier General (USAF) Gorham Brady "Steve" Stephenson died peacefully at his home in Colorado Springs, Colorado on April 8, 2020.

Brigadier General Stephenson was born on June 10, 1938 in Castalia, North Carolina to Gladys Stephenson Blandford and William Stephenson.

Steve met his wife, Sally Elaine Stephenson (Strole), in June 1959 in New Haven, Indiana. Steve and Sally were married on August 26, 1961 and lived in married student housing at

Steve spent 26 years on active duty in the United States Air Force and was proud to be a veteran. Upon his retirement from the Air Force, he was serving as Deputy Chief of Staff and Comptroller of Headquarters Air Force Systems Command at Andrews Air Force Base, MD. Steve went to work at the Upper Occoquan Sewage Authority in Fairfax County, Virginia as the administrative director. Steve worked there for 13 years before retiring and leaving northern Virginia and relocating to Colorado Springs in 2001.

Steve loved his life as a retiree and living in Colorado. He was the proud grandfather of Nicholas and Jack Field and spent considerable time with both grandsons. Steve loved his golfing buddies and outings to the Eisenhower Golf Club at the Air Force Academy and was a lover of all sports. Steve loved playing sports and was active throughout his entire life. Golf was a passion of Steve's along with fishing and following the Air Force Academy football and basketball teams.

Steve had a huge heart and cherished his relationships and friendships with all. He was a leader, a friend, and a counselor to anyone who needed support. Steve was heavily involved in his church, the Church at Woodmoor in Monument, CO, as well as his Monument Hill Kiwanis Club.

In addition to Sally, his wife of 58 years, Steve is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Susan Stephenson Field and Richard Andrew Field, III of Colorado Springs, CO, his son John Stephenson of Colorado Springs, CO, his grandsons Nicholas Field and Jack Field of Colorado Springs, CO, his brother Richard Blandford of Columbus, Indiana, his brother-in-law, Steve Strole of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Steve is preceded in death by his parents Gladys Stephenson Blandford and William Stephenson of Castalia, NC and his brother Donald Blandford of South Bend, IN.

Steve will be interred at Pikes Peak National Cemetery and a celebration of life service will be held this summer. The family will share the date and information as soon as we are able.





Published in The Gazette on Apr. 19, 2020

