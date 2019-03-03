Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace A. Cervantes. View Sign

GRACE A. CERVANTES

December 18, 1923 February 20, 2019

Grace A Cervantes, entered into eternal rest on Feb. 20, 2019, at Brookdale Skyline Assisted Living Center, Colo. Spgs. Born, December 18, 1923, in Pueblo, CO. to Crespin and Florentina Jiminez Flores, (deceased). Also preceding in death, husband, John Cervantes; step-son, John A Cervantes; sisters, Gregoria Ortiz, Mercy Garcia and Julia Barber; brothers, Joe, Andy, Juve, Phil Flores; grandson, Damien Cervantes. She is survived by son, Edmund (Joanne) Cervantes; daughters, Michelle (Lee) Wolf, Colorado Springs, CO, and Christine (Perry) Montoya; grandchildren, Aaron Jaramillo, Dayna Cervantes, Derek Cervantes, Jason Cosyleon, Javier Cosyleon, Liane Pena, Jeramiah Montoya, Desiree and Misty Montoya; Also surviving are 7 great and great-great grandchildren.

She was a graduate from Centennial H.S.worked most of her life at Fox-Vliet Drug/Wholesale Warehouse. She loved herfamily and especially loved Jesus Christ and was a devout Catholic her whole life and a member of Mt. Carmel Church, Pueblo, CO. Memorial contributions can be made to Pikes Peak Hospice (Grace Cervantes) 2550 Tenderfoot Hill St., Colorado Springs, CO 80906. They took excellent care of Grace at the end, or Silver Key Senior Services, 1625 S Murray Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80916, or a . Recitation of the Rosary will be 6:00pm, Thur, Mar 7, 2019 at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel. Mass will be 10:00am, Fri Mar 8, 2019 at St. Joseph Church. Online condolences can be made at





