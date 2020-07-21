1/1
Grace Alta Reed
1928 - 2020
Reed
GRACE ALTA REED
February 19, 1928 July 11, 2020
Grace was born in Cameron, MO to the late Frank and Opal (Campbell) Berbaum.
Grace, a member of Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs since 1932, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020. She was an active artist and had worked at El Dorado Gallery in Colorado Springs. A beloved mother who will be missed dearly.
Grace is preceded in death by her husband Clifford E Reed Jr. and her eldest son David E. Reed. She is survived by her son Steven Reed and daughter Kathryn Osborn. She is also survived by grandchildren; Chris Hokenstad, Dianna Hokenstad ((Jim Anderson) parents of 5 children) and Hannah Reed.




Published in The Gazette on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Swan-Law Funeral Directors
501 North Cascade Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
7194719900
