ReedGRACE ALTA REEDFebruary 19, 1928 July 11, 2020Grace was born in Cameron, MO to the late Frank and Opal (Campbell) Berbaum.Grace, a member of Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs since 1932, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020. She was an active artist and had worked at El Dorado Gallery in Colorado Springs. A beloved mother who will be missed dearly.Grace is preceded in death by her husband Clifford E Reed Jr. and her eldest son David E. Reed. She is survived by her son Steven Reed and daughter Kathryn Osborn. She is also survived by grandchildren; Chris Hokenstad, Dianna Hokenstad ((Jim Anderson) parents of 5 children) and Hannah Reed.